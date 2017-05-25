Dog loses eye after goose attack in I...

Dog loses eye after goose attack in Indiana

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled Dog loses eye after goose attack in Indiana. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A purebred Mi-Ki named Rocky was attacked Wednesday in South Bend while on an early morning walk with owner Irma Rice. He spent the night at Roseland Animal Clinic.

coal

Terre Haute, IN

#1 17 hrs ago
