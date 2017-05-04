Documents: US Steel leak more than 58...

Documents: US Steel leak more than 580 times allowable limit

Read more: Tribune-Star

Environmental records show that a U.S. Steel plant in northern Indiana spilled nearly 300 pounds of a potentially carcinogenic chemical into a waterway near Lake Michigan last month. The Times reports documents from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management show that hexavalent chromium spilled into the Burns Waterway on April 11 and April 12. The records show the level of the chemical was more than 580 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws.

