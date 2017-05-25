DNR: Please don't plant ornamental pe...

DNR: Please don't plant ornamental pear trees

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled DNR: Please don't plant ornamental pear trees. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Ornamental pear trees, most commonly known as Bradford pears, have been a popular landscaping tree in Indiana for decades - so popular that they are crowding out native Indiana trees. For that reason, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources encourages homeowners and landscapers to avoid planting such trees and to replace them when possible.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Terror Haute

Los Angeles, CA

#1 Yesterday
I'll plant what I want commies!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe 16 min Joe 40
Tracy Smodilla 19 min Nice guy 1
News Terre Haute's Eva Kor serves as grand marshal o... 19 min MarshaW 9
Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ... 22 min YouBet 27
News James Comey fired as FBI director 28 min Hillary 3,093
93yo granma, single. (Feb '14) 44 min I look at gma butts 12
Lisa at Gene Etheridge's office. 47 min Dealer 4
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 15 hr Super Dan 2,023
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,388,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC