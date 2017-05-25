DNR: Please don't plant ornamental pear trees
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled DNR: Please don't plant ornamental pear trees. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Ornamental pear trees, most commonly known as Bradford pears, have been a popular landscaping tree in Indiana for decades - so popular that they are crowding out native Indiana trees. For that reason, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources encourages homeowners and landscapers to avoid planting such trees and to replace them when possible.
#1 Yesterday
I'll plant what I want commies!
