'Digital cadavers' add to Ivy Tech learning experience

CNHI/Tim BathPicturing reality: Anatomage tables use detailed images in 3-millimeter increments from real human bodies, so images students work with are based entirely on reality. CNHI/Tim BathSimulating reality: Anatomage tables, which cost around $80,000, allow students to use digital cadavers to dissect limbs, make incisions and manipulate the images without the fear of destroying an expensive tool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.