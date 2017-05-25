Denis Johnson, author of 'Jesus' Son,...

Denis Johnson, author of 'Jesus' Son,' dead at 67

Denis Johnson, the prize-winning fiction writer, poet and playwright best known for his surreal and transcendent story collection "Jesus' Son," has died. He was 67. Johnson died Thursday, according to Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

