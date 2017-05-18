Dash-camera video shows moments befor...

Dash-camera video shows moments before fatal police shooting

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 7 hrs ago, titled Dash-camera video shows moments before fatal police shooting. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Dash-camera video released this week shows the moments before police fatally shot an Indiana man who abducted his daughter and led several law enforcement agencies on a chase in northwestern Indiana. The Journal and Courier reports the video from the March 28 incident shows 36-year-old Peter Doffin exiting his vehicle with a knife in his hand and approaching officers.

Tony

New York, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Society gone to hell.

