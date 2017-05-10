Court orders attorneys back to work i...

Court orders attorneys back to work in Vigo County Jail lawsuit

If an attorney representing some inmates at the Vigo County Jail wants a three-day hearing on an injunction, he needs to explain what exactly he's asking for that will take three days, a federal judge said Tuesday. Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote that inmates' attorney Michael Sutherlin and lawyers for Vigo County officials had already stipulated, or agreed, that "the Vigo County Jail does not meet constitutional standards for reasons of overcrowding, understaffing and inadequate space."

