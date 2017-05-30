Court documents: Suspects drove around with dead body
An arrest has been made and a warrant issued in the case of a body found in a rural Howard County field in March. Christopher Henderson, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning on an outstanding warrant, charged with two level six felonies, altering the scene of death and obstruction of justice.
