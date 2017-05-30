County OKs new fee schedule for recor...

County OKs new fee schedule for recorder's office

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled County OKs new fee schedule for recorder's office.

The fee schedule is based on Indiana's new law, effective July 1, to establish predictable recording fees, which helps settlement agents provide more accurate fees upfront and reduce lender liability if fees change substantially on a closing disclosure. Fees, under the law, cannot change more than 10 percent from the loan estimate to the closing disclosure.

manup

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
More moneys from the poor!

Terre Haute, IN

