Community mourns its fallen family members
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeNever forget: Terre Haute honored its fallen heroes on Monday at Highland Lawn Cemetery, where the annual Memorial Day ceremony was held. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAs a community: Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and VFW Post 972 Commander Clifford Stephens talk about the importance of honoring our veterans during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Billy?
|2 min
|Curious
|1
|Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ...
|1 hr
|Im Fat 2
|24
|Crystal eva joann Daugherty
|2 hr
|I agree
|21
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Erl
|3,057
|Why do my fingers smell like tortillas? (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|What a smell
|15
|Are you a vegetable? (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Burnt butt
|5
|Sisters on 16th st!
|3 hr
|Ronda
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Super Dan
|2,023
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC