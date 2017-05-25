Community mourns its fallen family me...

Community mourns its fallen family members

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeNever forget: Terre Haute honored its fallen heroes on Monday at Highland Lawn Cemetery, where the annual Memorial Day ceremony was held. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAs a community: Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and VFW Post 972 Commander Clifford Stephens talk about the importance of honoring our veterans during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

