Community mourns its fallen family members

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeNever forget: Terre Haute honored its fallen heroes on Monday at Highland Lawn Cemetery, where the annual Memorial Day ceremony was held. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAs a community: Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and VFW Post 972 Commander Clifford Stephens talk about the importance of honoring our veterans during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.