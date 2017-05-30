Colts lineman David Parry sentenced to probation in Arizona

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maricopa County Superior Court officials say the 25-year-old Parry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation.

