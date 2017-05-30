Colts lineman David Parry sentenced t...

Colts lineman David Parry sentenced to probation in Arizona

20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maricopa County Superior Court officials say the 25-year-old Parry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation.

