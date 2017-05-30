Cobb chosen as new Covered Bridge dis...

Cobb chosen as new Covered Bridge district executive director

Susan Cobb, currently principal at Ouabache Elementary, will be the new executive director, said Danny Tanoos, the Covered Bridge board president. The Covered Bridge board approved the personnel matter at its May 16 meeting.

