Cobb chosen as new Covered Bridge district executive director
Susan Cobb, currently principal at Ouabache Elementary, will be the new executive director, said Danny Tanoos, the Covered Bridge board president. The Covered Bridge board approved the personnel matter at its May 16 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Smodilla
|31 min
|Alwaysintheknow
|23
|Tabitha Russell (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|BigRedLiquor
|18
|Jon Hayden
|1 hr
|Truthseeker
|1
|trump is a bully
|1 hr
|umad
|6
|Are you dead? (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Cockroach
|16
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Drumpf Disaster
|3,150
|Freebirds
|2 hr
|Tommy
|1
|Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Lops
|138
|TH drug houses
|3 hr
|Teachers ex
|8
|vixen at 6th ave
|4 hr
|TammyW
|13
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Super Dan
|2,023
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC