Coal ash disposal plans heat up concerns

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Coal ash disposal plans heat up concerns. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Some Wabash Valley residents have concerns about plans to contain more than 9 million tons of coal ash in ponds at a former power plant north of Terre Haute. "These basins lie feet - not yards - feet from the Wabash River," said Lorrie Heber, director of the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.

John

Toronto, Canada

#1 20 hrs ago
Saint Mary's has no room to talk.
They produced a extremely high amount of coal ash in the past!

Go figure!
sage

Winchester, KY

#2 19 hrs ago
A famous woman once said: "When we know better, we do better."

I think it was Saint Mother Theodora Guerin. Or Oprah, I'm not sure.
Couldnt care less

Louisville, KY

#3 3 hrs ago
The pope needs to put a gag in the mouths of these idiotic leftist communist sisters. Dump the crap in the river just south of town. Just don't use it as an excuse to raise prices.
