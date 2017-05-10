Coal ash disposal plans heat up concerns
There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Coal ash disposal plans heat up concerns. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Some Wabash Valley residents have concerns about plans to contain more than 9 million tons of coal ash in ponds at a former power plant north of Terre Haute. "These basins lie feet - not yards - feet from the Wabash River," said Lorrie Heber, director of the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 20 hrs ago
Saint Mary's has no room to talk.
They produced a extremely high amount of coal ash in the past!
Go figure!
|
#2 19 hrs ago
A famous woman once said: "When we know better, we do better."
I think it was Saint Mother Theodora Guerin. Or Oprah, I'm not sure.
|
#3 3 hrs ago
The pope needs to put a gag in the mouths of these idiotic leftist communist sisters. Dump the crap in the river just south of town. Just don't use it as an excuse to raise prices.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You'd better stop telling people when I smoke m...
|5 min
|Brother
|2
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|11 min
|shamegame
|306
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|13 min
|Trump your President
|268
|How do the firemen spend all day on here making...
|1 hr
|yep
|11
|James Alexander (Checkmate B**ch)
|1 hr
|nunya
|1
|Brandy C!
|1 hr
|doggone
|2
|James Alexander Im coming looking for you tomor...
|2 hr
|JaAlex
|3
|Mary Page up to no good
|4 hr
|Tater
|27
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|8 hr
|Gonad
|61
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|22 hr
|Barfly
|80
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC