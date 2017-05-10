Click It or Ticket underway through J...

Click It or Ticket underway through June 4 in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership and Indiana State Police were among those law-enforcement agencies announcing Friday their participation in the national and statewide 2017 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization through June 4. In Vigo County, officers will join more than 250 state and local agencies - and thousands more across the country - to conduct high-visibility patrols encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up. "Wearing your seat belt, either as a driver or passenger, is the essential beginning for staying safe on the road," emphasized Vigo County Sheriff's Chief Deputy John Moats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James please stop having my threads deleted! 6 min Psych Doctor 2
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min Lawrence Wolf 826
My Husband set me up at Burber King to be beat up 29 min bob 11
What happened to Bryce Rupska? (Apr '16) 42 min Frankie 20
Clay City Teacher 45 min Fellow Teacher 3
Jodi Page 50 min Sick of Her 7
Jana Nasser 53 min Jaytavion 2
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 2 hr Cracken 20
Affairs at Hamilton Center 2 hr Harry Potter 18
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 6 hr MoMoney 73
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 13 at 11:07AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC