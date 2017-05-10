Click It or Ticket underway through June 4 in Indiana

The Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership and Indiana State Police were among those law-enforcement agencies announcing Friday their participation in the national and statewide 2017 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization through June 4. In Vigo County, officers will join more than 250 state and local agencies - and thousands more across the country - to conduct high-visibility patrols encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up. "Wearing your seat belt, either as a driver or passenger, is the essential beginning for staying safe on the road," emphasized Vigo County Sheriff's Chief Deputy John Moats.

