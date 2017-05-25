Clay City Elementary named a Four-Star School
On Friday, Clay City Elementary was included in the second round of 2015-16 Four Star Schools, which recognizes "the very best schools in Indiana," according to IDOE. Earlier, in Round 1, Staunton Elementary School and Jackson Township Elementary School, also in Clay County, received the honor.
