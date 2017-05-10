Citizens hear coal ash concerns

17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A group of about 20 citizens on Thursday heard an environmentalist's concerns about a proposed plan to close the ash pond system at Duke Energy's Wabash River Generating Station in Terre Haute. Indra Frank, director of environmental health and water policy for the Hoosier Environmental Council, a watchdog group, led a discussion of the possible environmental ramifications of coal ash disposal.

