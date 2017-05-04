Charges against former investigator dismissed
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled Charges against former investigator dismissed. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Special Judge Joseph Trout of Clay County granted the prosecution motion on April 21 to dismiss criminal charges against James J. Counterman, 74, former chief investigator in the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office. He was charged in 2014 in connection with a gambling ring.
United States
#1 2 hrs ago
Modesitt and Duke allegedly don't drink but they sure as hell are celebrating today! Narrow escape.
