Centenary Methodist welcomes everyone at Fourth Monday lunch

Home cooking for free: Mary Halsted, a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, hands a plate of spaghetti to a patron during the church's free meal at noon on Monday.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Come in and eat: B.J. Carlson of the Centenary United Methodist Church tries to let passers-by know about the free meal provided by the church on the fourth Monday of every month on Monday along north Seventh Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.