Centenary Methodist welcomes everyone at Fourth Monday lunch
Home cooking for free: Mary Halsted, a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, hands a plate of spaghetti to a patron during the church's free meal at noon on Monday.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Come in and eat: B.J. Carlson of the Centenary United Methodist Church tries to let passers-by know about the free meal provided by the church on the fourth Monday of every month on Monday along north Seventh Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|GED Grad
|2,336
|Terre Haute officer post
|9 min
|ohmygosh
|2
|John Stadler's Barber Shop
|37 min
|Itsashame
|3
|Where do I find just one good woman?
|1 hr
|emily
|7
|Men that are worthless
|2 hr
|Jay
|5
|Baseball Coach Paul Barnes
|2 hr
|Ralph
|2
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|2 hr
|Talk to u1974
|13
|Terry Ray finally busted for DWI
|4 hr
|Hahs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC