Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others. The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.
