Buddy Walk spreads awareness to Terre Haute
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaWiggle and giggle on the walk: Jilly Bosley, 3, peeks over her grandfather Bob Adelsberger's shoulders as they participate in Saturday's Down Syndrome Indiana Buddy Walk at Memorial Stadium. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaFor her brother: Serenity Pair, 4, carries a sign for Team Justice during the Down Syndrome Indiana Buddy Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons
|39 min
|Day Job
|4
|Praying for big mikes family
|46 min
|Sosorry
|1
|Another Crack House Opened!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|1 hr
|Truth
|6
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|2 hr
|Local Resident
|41
|Retarded CSX. Blocking roads all day and train ...
|2 hr
|Travis
|6
|Vigo Schools closed Friday due to widespread fl...
|3 hr
|Yoda
|2
|TH North baseball hazjng
|3 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|8
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|4 hr
|Honestly
|80
|TH North Baseball
|5 hr
|Dysfunctional coach
|57
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|7 hr
|Lewd Act
|23
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|William Dale Math...
|1,991
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC