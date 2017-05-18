Blacksmithing proves to be more than bending metal

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeHigh heat: Bill Cochran makes sure the fire is hot enough before he starts making an S-hook as an example for Saturday's intro to blacksmithing class at Fowler Park. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeMastering the craft: Blacksmiths in training worked on making an S-hook at Fowler Park on Saturday for the intro to blacksmithing class.

