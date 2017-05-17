Bill O'Reilly gets weekly spot on Glenn Beck's radio show
Variety reports O'Reilly announced on his "No Spin News" podcast that he will have a weekly spot on Beck's radio show. He calls Beck "a good friend" and says the two have a "lively" rapport.
