Badly decomposed body found in southe...

Badly decomposed body found in southern Indiana lake

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says a person canoeing on Tipsaw Lake spotted the body and called police Saturday afternoon. The lake is in the Hoosier National Forest about 50 miles east of Evansville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just a few reason why I hate James Alexander 11 min sam4short 8
I ated a pot of beans!! (Dec '10) 18 min dumb ass people 14
James Alexander Nails Dope Underneath The Back ... 20 min stephenJc 2
Really??? Snow tomorrow??? (Sep '15) 22 min stephenJc 15
congrats to Mayor Duke! 23 min stephenJc 6
James Hides Dope Nailed Underneath His Trailer ... 43 min brassknuckles 9
Anyone know what Employment Plus is hiring for? (Aug '11) 48 min sam4short 33
Terre Haute Dope Heads 57 min sam4short 56
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 15 hr iloveblackyogapants 1,973
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 02 at 1:01PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC