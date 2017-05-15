Authorities: Inmate escapes from cust...

Authorities: Inmate escapes from custody in eastern Indiana

15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Henry County sheriff's department says 43-year-old Delmar Ray Gabbard was being sought on Monday morning after escaping Sunday evening from a corrections facility that houses non-violent offenders. Sheriff Richard McCorkle says Gabbard fled after requesting some ice from a corrections officer.

