Authorities: Inmate escapes from custody in eastern Indiana
The Henry County sheriff's department says 43-year-old Delmar Ray Gabbard was being sought on Monday morning after escaping Sunday evening from a corrections facility that houses non-violent offenders. Sheriff Richard McCorkle says Gabbard fled after requesting some ice from a corrections officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many nurses will get fired from Union Hospi... (Mar '12)
|31 min
|Mistakes
|147
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|32 min
|Alt Right lies
|1,318
|Lori Smith
|1 hr
|Dirty Kelly
|23
|Who are meanest wives in Terre Haute
|1 hr
|Brot pan
|4
|Anyone use ear seeds?
|2 hr
|sports
|2
|What to do when your cat is trying to poop but ...
|3 hr
|Happy Cats
|2
|Constipated (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Happy Cats
|8
|Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office
|4 hr
|Sick and tired
|12
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|6 hr
|Duh
|77
|Who are the dumbest husband's in T.H.
|6 hr
|Dave
|18
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC