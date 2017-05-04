Arrest Made In Terre Haute North Bomb HoaxThursday, May 4Terre Haute, ...
Terre Haute Police say that they have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the shooter and bomb threat hoax at Terre Haute North High School.
