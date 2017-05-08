Arrest made in robbery of Cloverdale Casey's
A Cloverdale man was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery at the Casey's General Store in his hometown. Indiana State Police said the arrest of David Lee Burchett, 32, resulted from a joint investigation with Cloverdale Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.
