Another water line breaks at Hulman Center
A second water line break occurred Tuesday at Hulman Center as crews were completing repairs to a section of fire service line that broke on Sunday. The leak occurred about 11:30 a.m. Indiana State University staff members on the scene said water from the latest leak had not gotten into the building.
