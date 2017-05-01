Another water line breaks at Hulman C...

Another water line breaks at Hulman Center

A second water line break occurred Tuesday at Hulman Center as crews were completing repairs to a section of fire service line that broke on Sunday. The leak occurred about 11:30 a.m. Indiana State University staff members on the scene said water from the latest leak had not gotten into the building.

