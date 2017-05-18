Animal statues mysteriously appear in New Washington
Logan Hostettler, New Washington Beautification Committee member, stands by a horse statue outside the 1894 Lodge in New Washington on Thursday. This rearing New Washington school themed mustang will remain in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|joe
|2,096
|Screw Union Hospital, The Whole Bunch
|16 min
|ugh
|9
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|50 min
|Concerned
|4
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|1 hr
|oldtimer
|8
|Track Club
|1 hr
|Clueless
|6
|Megan Combs
|1 hr
|Meme
|90
|Should I nail my step daughter?
|2 hr
|J ROD
|2
|Detective Keith Mowbray suspended (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|ohmygosh
|342
|Woddrow Wilson
|23 hr
|Darkest
|7
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|Fri
|Snowflake
|10
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC