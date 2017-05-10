After decades, Terre Haute's Joe Korenski sets down his scissors
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaHe'll get out of your hair now: Former barber Joe Korenski has closed his barbershop on South Seventh Street after 42 years of service to the community. Korenski says he regrets closing but has an amazing amount of memories and stories from the his experience as a barber.
|
