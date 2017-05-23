Acid spill prompts road closures in Indiana; no injuries
Authorities say hundreds of gallons of phosphoric acid spilled in central Indiana, prompting road closures and the evacuation of the immediate area nearby as a precaution. The Bargersville fire department says a semi-truck was carrying a load of chemicals when a container leaked, spilling acid onto a road and into a drainage ditch.
