5 dead, 44 injured in shootings over Chicago holiday weekend
Chicago police say five people were killed and 44 people were hurt in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend, which has become one of the deadliest times of the year in the city. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday morning that the statistics run from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Monday.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Smodilla
|12 min
|kate
|22
|Freebirds
|21 min
|Tommy
|1
|Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15)
|45 min
|Lops
|138
|TH drug houses
|1 hr
|Teachers ex
|8
|Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office
|1 hr
|Observer
|45
|vixen at 6th ave
|1 hr
|TammyW
|13
|Joke Memorial Day in Horrible Haute with Communist
|1 hr
|yep
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Super Dan
|2,023
