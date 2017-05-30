5 dead, 44 injured in shootings over ...

5 dead, 44 injured in shootings over Chicago holiday weekend

Read more: Tribune-Star

Chicago police say five people were killed and 44 people were hurt in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend, which has become one of the deadliest times of the year in the city. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday morning that the statistics run from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Monday.

Terre Haute, IN

