4 dead after tractor-trailer crash in...

4 dead after tractor-trailer crash in western Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Powhatan Today

An Indiana State Police Trooper takes a photo of the scene of a fatal wreck on eastbound I-70 near the four-mile marker near West Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, May 13, 2017. Authorities say several people are dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars in western Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You ever sit on a log? 12 min Callie 8
News James Comey fired as FBI director 31 min Aquarius-WY 1,207
Anyone use ear seeds? 1 hr Question 1
Joshua Bellville 1 hr lorenp 1
Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office 1 hr Worried 4
Student set fire at North 1 hr Esp 3
When You Accuse Me Of Doing Something Make Sure... 2 hr Tony 11
Who are the dumbest husband's in T.H. 5 hr The Tree Man 16
How many nurses will get fired from Union Hospi... (Mar '12) 8 hr DAVE SNAPP 145
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 11 hr Pimpin in a Singl... 29
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... Sat Boom 76
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 15 at 10:20AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC