3 dead after girl falls into raging river waters in Utah

21 hrs ago

A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday. London DeDios had been playing with her mother on Memorial Day near Bridal Veil Falls when she fell.

