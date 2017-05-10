10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, May 3. Sallyport Global, paid nearly $700 million to secure an Iraqi base for F-16 fighter jets, turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations, and allegations of sex trafficking, an AP investigation finds. A $1.1 trillion spending bill that Trump at first seemed to criticize but now calls "a clear win for the American people" is headed for a House vote.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Vigo County was issued at May 04 at 3:23AM EDT

