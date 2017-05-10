10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, May 16. Reports that the U.S. president revealed sensitive intelligence to Russian officials comes just a few days before his debut on the international stage. A South Korean cybersecurity expert says the way hackers took computers hostage during the global "ransomware" attack is similar to previous cyberattacks attributed to North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.