10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, May 1. A $1 trillion-plus spending bill denies Trump money for a border wall and rejects his proposed cuts to popular domestic programs. A yearlong investigation by the AP finds roughly 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students in kindergarten-12 schools over a four-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.