Young at heart: Logansport man keeping active 7 years after heart transplant

Pharos-TribuneHeart transplant recipient Magdaleno Reyes Gonzales, right, of Logansport, helps his son Magdaleno Jr., 11, practice his karate Thursday afternoon. Pharos-TribuneHeart transplant recipient Magdaleno Reyes Gonzales, left, of Logansport, talks about his heart transplant in 2010 when his two young sons Brandon, center, and Magdaleno Jr., right, were just 3 and 4 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.