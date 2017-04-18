WTH bomb suspect formally charged

A West Terre Haute man recently arrested on allegations of possessing a homemade bomb was a specialist in cyberwarfare before he was discharged from the U.S. Air Force for possessing pipe bombs, according to court records. Justin VanGilder, 27, appeared Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 3, where he was formally charged with possession of a destructive device, a Level 5 felony, manufacturing a hoax device, a Level 6 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license as both a misdemeanor and a Level 5 felony due to a prior federal conviction.

