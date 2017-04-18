WTH bomb suspect formally charged

WTH bomb suspect formally charged

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A West Terre Haute man recently arrested on allegations of possessing a homemade bomb was a specialist in cyberwarfare before he was discharged from the U.S. Air Force for possessing pipe bombs, according to court records. Justin VanGilder, 27, appeared Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 3, where he was formally charged with possession of a destructive device, a Level 5 felony, manufacturing a hoax device, a Level 6 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license as both a misdemeanor and a Level 5 felony due to a prior federal conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Rose Hulman grads really that dumb 9 min Voter 1
McDaniel/641 bridge 11 min Voter 2
brandy cronkite 18 min darkmeatman 4
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 34 min iloveblackyogapants 1
A Pink Vibrator Was Just Found With The name 'J... 1 hr BobW 3
Amanda Trezise arrested 1 hr Pop 60
Unigov 1 hr indy 1
North Baseball Coach (May '11) 3 hr Sherman Williams 148
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC