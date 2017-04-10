Woman Hurt In Saturday Crash

Woman Hurt In Saturday Crash

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

A Terre Haute woman was injured in an accident Saturday afternoon near the intersection of SR 63 and Pine Avenue. Just before 3 p.m. Vigo County deputies say that they found a Jeep driven by 31 year old Dawn Shaffer, resting on its side with heavy damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Trezise arrested 4 min Rep Borders 23
Icon Building for ISU students Full of asbestos 5 min info 2
Thanks Norm. 9 min Reality 5
Steve Feree 20 min Sgt Joe Friday 2
UBer And Lyft Are Now In The Haute 43 min Maballz Izhari 8
News William Earls arrested (Mar '09) 1 hr Lala 95
who really has hiv/aids in terre haute??? 1 hr Inquiring Mindz 1
sycamore club 7 hr Matt 28
north 12 hr Lala 44
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 17 hr Lewis 91
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC