Woman Hurt In Saturday Crash
A Terre Haute woman was injured in an accident Saturday afternoon near the intersection of SR 63 and Pine Avenue. Just before 3 p.m. Vigo County deputies say that they found a Jeep driven by 31 year old Dawn Shaffer, resting on its side with heavy damage.
