Woman gets 'time served' in 2008 attempted murder case

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Woman gets 'time served' in 2008 attempted murder case. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A Terre Haute woman was given a time-served sentence for a 2008 arrest in which she stabbed her boyfriend. Elisha M. Charles, 37, appeared Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 6, where Judge Michael Lewis accepted a plea agreement reducing an attempted murder charge to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class C felony.

justiceforfew

Elizabethtown, IN

#1 13 hrs ago
How is this justice at all?

