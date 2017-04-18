Woman arrested for theft from unlocked cars
A Vigo County woman has been arrested for theft after items stolen from multiple vehicles was found at her home in Prairie Park Subdivision. Chief Deputy John Moats of the Vigo County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to West India Drive about 7 a.m. Thursday after a man reported someone had stolen items from his unlocked vehicle during the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who bring there personal problems to work
|6 min
|Co worker
|1
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|11 min
|Wes
|12
|Terre Haute HERION epidemic
|37 min
|Reginald
|3
|katie featherstone sextape!!!
|1 hr
|Eric
|5
|How nice of the parents who have taken care of ...
|1 hr
|South Brave
|1
|Kim Kensell?? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Nothard
|15
|Anyone ever bought underwear from Walmart? (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Ashley
|54
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|7 hr
|Sara
|62
|North Baseball Coach (May '11)
|10 hr
|Your kids suck
|150
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC