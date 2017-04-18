Woman arrested for theft from unlocke...

Woman arrested for theft from unlocked cars

A Vigo County woman has been arrested for theft after items stolen from multiple vehicles was found at her home in Prairie Park Subdivision. Chief Deputy John Moats of the Vigo County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to West India Drive about 7 a.m. Thursday after a man reported someone had stolen items from his unlocked vehicle during the night.

