Woman arrested for stabbing her husba...

Woman arrested for stabbing her husband at East Glenn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Shannon Rose Poole, 37, admitted to Vigo County sheriff's deputies that she stabbed her husband -- 41-year-old Jeremy Guinther, during an argument. Deputies and Indiana State Police were dispatched to the 7900 block of East Wabash Avenue and found a man covered in blood at a Marathon Gas Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unhonest Abe roofing (Feb '16) 34 min Joe 28
dope snitches (Nov '13) 44 min ItWasntMyFaultYea... 41
Deal with it. 56 min Cracken 12
Fire dept has to have a budget cut. 1 hr Jimbob 10
Unigov 1 hr Jimbob 4
Icon Building for ISU students Full of asbestos 2 hr Crazy 27
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 2 hr For Real 5
Amanda Trezise arrested 3 hr Sara 62
North Baseball Coach (May '11) 5 hr Your kids suck 150
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC