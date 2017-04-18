Woman arrested for stabbing her husband at East Glenn
Shannon Rose Poole, 37, admitted to Vigo County sheriff's deputies that she stabbed her husband -- 41-year-old Jeremy Guinther, during an argument. Deputies and Indiana State Police were dispatched to the 7900 block of East Wabash Avenue and found a man covered in blood at a Marathon Gas Station.
