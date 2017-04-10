WMGI/Terre Haute, IN Names Jai R. Gon...

WMGI/Terre Haute, IN Names Jai R. Gonzalez Morning Host

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAccess.com

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WMGI /TERRE HAUTE has named JAI R. GONZALEZ host of the MIX Morning Show on MONDAY, APRIL 10th. JAI R. has major-market experience, having worked in HOUSTON, DALLAS, KANSAS CITY and several other large media markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have these white pimple bump things anybody k... (Mar '13) 12 min Moved 2 Indy 9
Yellow cake (Feb '14) 15 min Harmful 7
Robot sex 16 min Vanessa 9
Feet (May '14) 19 min Just the beginning 6
Ferrets 22 min Richard 5
Who has had Taco Bell? (Apr '14) 25 min Collander 8
Married couples that cheat 28 min Liberty 14
What happened to frank shahady 1 hr Done done 21
Vigo Co. School Corp. and Kelly Services (Oct '15) 2 hr Dugger 28
Jessica hout biggest hoe at great Dane in terre... 3 hr Dontworkatgreatdane 47
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 3 hr Talking 273
Who got shot on 7th ave? 5 hr William D Matherly 15
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 06 at 12:29PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC