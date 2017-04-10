WMGI/Terre Haute, IN Names Jai R. Gonzalez Morning Host
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WMGI /TERRE HAUTE has named JAI R. GONZALEZ host of the MIX Morning Show on MONDAY, APRIL 10th. JAI R. has major-market experience, having worked in HOUSTON, DALLAS, KANSAS CITY and several other large media markets.
