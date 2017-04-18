Where children learn to fish

Where children learn to fish

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake A place to learn: Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya and several members of the community gathered on Friday to mark to opening of a brand new community garden across from Ryves hall named "Eden of Ryves" where children will be learning hands on ways to grow their own fresh produce. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake For the future: After the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Eden of Ryves garden on Friday, several members of the audience signed the ribbon with messages of encouragement and support.

