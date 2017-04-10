Walk to raise Down syndrome awareness...

Walk to raise Down syndrome awareness is May

16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indiana State professor and his class are hosting a fund-raising event to raise money and awareness for Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk in Terre Haute will be May 6 at ISU's Memorial Stadium at Brown and Wabash Ave. and will feature members of the Wabash Valley STARS.

