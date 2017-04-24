Vigo Historical Society receives $30,000 from Vectren Foundation
The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum has received a $30,000 grant from the Vectren Foundation to assist the organization with the renovation of its new location, the History Center. The new, 40,000 square feet facility will feature a business and industry exhibit, where historic images as well as an ornate, cast-iron staircase from Vectren's predecessor, Terre Haute Gas, will be incorporated.
|
