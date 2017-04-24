Vigo Historical Society receives $30,...

Vigo Historical Society receives $30,000 from Vectren Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum has received a $30,000 grant from the Vectren Foundation to assist the organization with the renovation of its new location, the History Center. The new, 40,000 square feet facility will feature a business and industry exhibit, where historic images as well as an ornate, cast-iron staircase from Vectren's predecessor, Terre Haute Gas, will be incorporated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New ISU president 2 min Duke defender 1
Terre Haute Online Auction (Jun '12) 3 min Your baby daddy 23
needle exchange i dont think so 13 min Just Saying 2
Do people who overdose really matter? 15 min Natural Selection 21
Michelle price attorney (Apr '15) 16 min Noneofyourbusiness 32
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 18 min Pimpin in a Doubl... 76
wthi weather 34 min Wardrobe dysfunction 11
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 1 hr ShadowsDumb 154
Terre Haute Dope Heads 2 hr NoCancer4Me 44
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 19 hr TtttthhhhatsAllFolks 1,971
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 28 at 12:47PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC