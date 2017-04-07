Vigo County Jail Log: April 7, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|23 min
|Lewis
|91
|Nothing else said about North Shooter ??
|24 min
|Help
|6
|UBer And Lyft Are Now In The Haute
|1 hr
|Tim
|1
|Jeff Taylor posting everything
|1 hr
|Periodspacespace
|13
|Tony Cox (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Lala
|102
|Teachers at North are the real Heros
|2 hr
|Mcdougal
|11
|My balls itch (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|The Donald
|18
|north
|4 hr
|rip it
|42
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|RIPMIKE
|286
|sycamore club
|7 hr
|Legacy
|27
|
|Danny tanoos
|15 hr
|Parkinson Pat
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC