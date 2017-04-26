Vigo County Jail Log: April 26, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Tax Dollars at Work
|4 min
|Taxpayer
|2
|Your Nice Muslims Everyone Likes
|26 min
|oldgoat
|1
|Woman gets 'time served' in 2008 attempted murd...
|4 hr
|justiceforfew
|1
|Jerry Hansen sells heroin and had a guy die at ...
|4 hr
|Peter
|3
|Mom's Who Walk Out Of Their Kids Lives For A Man
|6 hr
|DidntLoveThemEnough
|7
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|6 hr
|DawnLawrence
|36
|Girls who toot (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|Chelsey Cheese
|148
|wthi weather
|7 hr
|Viewer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC