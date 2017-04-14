Vigo County Jail Log: April 14, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: April 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 6 min Tiredofit 2
Thanks Mayor Duke 21 min Duke defender 1
City getting new pool 1 hr sketchy 1
counterman may get off 1 hr William Dale Math... 2
Terry Rooksberry 1 hr Get real 27
North cheer 2 hr Get real 18
Baby Boomers Need Gone!! 2 hr euhfi3gf3hg2ui2ibek 5
Amanda Trezise arrested 5 hr Smithton 50
north 9 hr TH Dad 55
Applebee's North Terre Haute 18 hr Azz man 28
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC