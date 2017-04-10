Vigo Co. 911 Director orders more training in wake of Terre Haute North HS threat
Roughly 50 officers responded to sweep Terre Haute North High School on Friday, April 7, 2017 after a threat was made against the school that morning TERRE HAUTE - A bomb threat made against Terre Haute North High School last week has led the Vigo County 911 Director Rob McMullen to order more training for dispatchers. The threat turned out to be a hoax, but the director says he wants to prepare his dispatchers for any future active shooter or hostage situations.
